Northern Marianas College nursing graduates Jeanica Bonachita, Huihong “May” Yang, and Jenikah Elayda have joined the long list of NMC students who have passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses or NCLEX-RN.
Nursing graduates must pass the NCLEX-RN to be able to practice nursing in the United States. The exam tests the knowledge, skills, and abilities of nursing graduates in order to certify that they are capable of applying entry level nursing practices correctly.
“It’s great to see more and more of our students pass the NCLEX-RN,” NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero said. “We wish the best of luck to Jeanica, May, and Jenikah on their future endeavors as healthcare professionals.”
NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan likewise congratulated the four on their achievements.
“On behalf of the entire nursing faculty here at the college, we are extremely proud of Jeanica, May, and Jenikah for passing such a rigorous exam,” Aldan said. “I have no doubt that these three will do great things in their careers as nurses.”
Bonachita, a 2023 NMC nursing graduate, pursued nursing due to her passion for helping people.
“Being able to help the people in our community is rewarding to me,” Bonachita said. “I knew that as a nurse, I would have the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives—and that’s something that’s always been important to me.”
Bonachita emphasizes the importance of mental health while preparing for the NCLEX, “It’s essential to study hard, but it’s also important to remember to take mental health breaks.” She added a message for NMC students planning to take the NCLEX, “You’re smarter than you think you are, and just remember to trust your instincts and stick with your first answer; don’t second guess yourself!”
Bonachita is now working at CHCC as a registered nurse in the Medical-Surgical Unit.
Having graduated this year with a nursing degree, Huihong “May” Yang, pursued the medical sector to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.
“My motivation for pursuing a nursing degree stems from my strong desire to impact my family life and others positively,” Yang said.
A major factor that contributed to Yang’s passing of the exam was her support system, “My professors, classmates, and my family played a significant role in my nursing school. NMC’s Nursing Program equipped me with knowledge and skills that contributed to me passing the NCLEX.”
Yang is now a registered nurse at CHCC’s Medical-Surgical Unit.
Jenika Elayda, a classmate of both Bonachita and Yang, highlights the NMC Nursing Program’s curriculum in her preparation of the exam.
“The nursing instructors in the NMC Nursing Program had garnered a comprehensive curriculum that helped us create a strong foundation in preparing for the NCLEX-RN,” Elayda said.
What motivated Elayda in pursuing nursing would be her passion for helping others and making a positive impact on people’s lives.
“I learned within myself throughout my time in the nursing program that I find it very fulfilling to be caring for people, especially those in need,” Elayda said. “It feels amazing having to choose a profession that could greatly impact someone’s life.”
Elayda is planning to apply at CHCC to work as a registered nurse.
For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa T. Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6744. (PR)
