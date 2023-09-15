Construction officially began for the new home of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council as members of the 17th council, dignitaries, including Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, broke ground on the project at the lot near the U.S. Post Office yesterday in Chalan Kanoa.
“Today is a historic moment for all of us [and] the Municipality of Saipan. This has been a longtime project that we’ve planned since way back in 2015 actually, when I first became the mayor of Saipan,” said Apatang.
He shared that shortly after he had become mayor, Typhoon Soudelor damaged the former council office and as they were recovering, and making plans to rebuild, Super Typhoon Yutu hit, changing the plans anew.
Apatang still continued to work with the council in the past and present to get the project going. After eight years and the challenges and setbacks caused by Typhoon Soudelor, Super Typhoon Yutu, and difficulties regarding location, they were able to secure a good and workable place.
“We continued to pursue this project because of the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” he said, while appreciating other federal partners, the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation led by chair Rep. John Paul Sablan (Ind-Saipan), who had also provided additional funding for the project, and past and present municipal councils that have and are continuing to work hard on the project.
Council secretary Carmen Cabrera Pangelinan, meanwhile, said “We’ve been looking forward to this groundbreaking and it will be very nice to get together with the Saipan municipality, and also thinking of our neighboring islands. It’s also a place to meet and get together. This building is for the people…One municipality for Saipan and the Northern Islands, and the neighboring islands of Tinian and Rota.”
The contract amount is $850,505.81 and the contractor for the project is R3A General Services LLC. The completion date of the project is set for June 7, 2024.
(1) comment
"One municipality for Saipan and the Northern Islands". Indeed, and so it was yesterday with one glitch, however.
Saipan mayor was embarrassingly tardy but later completely MIA without a trace to speak on the topic of "How I Envision a Chartered Municipal Governance Moving Forward".
Maybe the mayor did not finish his speech, because it was not even summarized by MC LJ Castro by the turn of the shovel moment in history.
Wat mayor have we gotten ourselves in...?
