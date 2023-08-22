HAGÅTÑA, Guam—The Pacific Association of Supreme Audit Institutions is training entry-level government audit office staff from the north Pacific on the fundamentals of public sector auditing this week.
Twenty-one staff—16 female, five male—from supreme audit institutions in the Federated States of Micronesia and its four states of Chuuk, Kosrae, Pohnpei and Yap; Guam; the Marshall Islands; the Northern Mariana Islands, and Palau are participating in the five-day face-to-face workshop from Aug. 21 to 25.
PASAI program directors Doris Flores Brooks and Susana Laulu are delivering the training with the supervising accountability auditor Vincent Duenas of the Office of Public Accountability in Guam.
Including local senior staff in the facilitation team will build the capacity at the SAI to facilitate in-house training.
The comprehensive training includes modules on the role of SAIs, the public financial management system, key phases of the audit process, auditing standards and stakeholder communication. Participants will also deliver their own presentations during the workshop.
“All public sector auditors need to understand the framework for and elements of public sector auditing,” said PASAI chief executive Esther Lameko-Poutoa. “Knowing about the role of SAIs, who the key stakeholders are, the ethical responsibilities, the whole audit process and other information about the public sector enables auditors to carry out their responsibilities effectively and efficiently.”
By the end of the workshop, participants should have an increased understanding of what a SAI does, its role in providing external scrutiny of public sector activities and finances, the audit process, auditing standards and the different types of audits.
PASAI acknowledges the support of the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. (PR)
