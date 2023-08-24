Right to Democracy, a new organization focused on advancing democracy and self-determination in U.S. territories, will be coming to the CNMI next week for a meet-and-greet event and a series of community dialogues as part of the Pacific leg of their listening tour.
Right to Democracy co-presidents Adi Martínez-Román and Neil Weare will be looking to engage the local community and share more about their new approach.
The public is invited to attend its CNMI event at the American Memorial Park indoor theater on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 5pm to 7:30pm.
The visit is part of Right to Democracy’s listening tour taking place in each of the territories that will lead up to a national “Summit on U.S. Colonialism” that it is convening at the Ford Foundation in New York City this fall.
“I look forward to being back [on] Saipan to talk about these important issues. The relationship between the Northern Mariana Islands and the United States is an ever-evolving one. It is important to make sure the people in the CNMI—and all territories—have power and agency in the decisions that impact their lives,” said Weare, who grew up in Guam and led Equally American prior to co-founding Right to Democracy.
“I am looking forward to learning more about communities in the Northern Mariana Islands and how they have developed under the current political relationship with the United States, and even draw parallels to our own experience in Puerto Rico,” said Martínez Román, who led the Resiliency Law Center and FURIA, Inc., two community-based organizations in Puerto Rico, prior to co-founding Right to Democracy.
Right to Democracy is building a movement to advance democracy and self-determination in U.S. territories. Its vision is that people in U.S. territories should have power and agency over the decisions that impact their lives—there should be no colonies or second-class citizens in the United States. Right to Democracy does not take a position on political status, other than to reject the colonial status quo.
Right to Democracy’s event on Aug. 30 at the American Memorial Park indoor theater is free and open to the public and will feature a conversation and question-and-answer with Martínez-Román and Weare hosted by former lawmaker Sheila Babauta, who serves on the advisory board of Right to Democracy. Right to Democracy will also be holding a series of community dialogues and other meetings as well.
“It is important for each of the territories to learn from each other’s experiences, so I am excited to be engaging our community in conversation with Adi and Neil. These are complex and sometimes difficult issues to talk about, but they are necessary issues to talk about,” said Babauta, who served as a member of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives and leads a number of community organizations focused on environmental issues.
The CNMI visit is part of Right to Democracy’s Pacific tour, and follows its Caribbean tour earlier this summer. Right to Democracy’s engagement on the ground in each territory this summer is building toward a national “Summit on U.S. Colonialism” at the Ford Foundation that will bring together leaders from each of the territories and the diaspora alongside national advocacy organizations and leaders in philanthropy.
“The goal of the summit is to engage philanthropy in building an ecosystem of organizations from all U.S. territories, their diasporas, and U.S. social justice and advocacy organizations to advance democracy and self-determination for U.S. territories,” said Martínez-Román.
For more information, visit righttodemocracy.us or email info@righttodemocracy.us. (PR)
Inother words: "We enjoy travelling and being paid to do so. We like to claim to be 'non-profit' organizations, as we collect big salaries and benefits. And we are Class A virtue signalers as well. None of us would dream of tearing up our U.S. passports, U.S. currenty, or U.S. Constitution mandated rights and privileges. But, meanwhile, we preach, seek fame, and preach anti-U.S. vitriol and sentiment, so w can somehow feel sanctimoniously good about ourselves." Got it. Check's in the mail-NOT.
