As part of its efforts to expand the Commonwealth’s disaster readiness, the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office is inviting food distribution (catering) vendors and heavy equipment rental companies to the first Pre-Position, Disaster Preparedness Presentation that will be held on Sept.7, 2023—not Aug. 23 as earlier reported—at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, from 8am to 2pm.
The presentation will focus on lessons learned from previous disasters about the procurement of goods and services related to food catering services and heavy equipment rental. The discussion will also include procurement requirements, regulations, and procedures to help expedite the purchasing process in anticipation of and preparation for future disasters.
To register for the 2023 Pre-Position Planning Information Brief, visit and register at this site: https://forms.gle/FNDdNkFnfc7WEALh9. One representative from each vendor will be allowed to attend. Additional meetings with other categories of vendors will be held at other future dates.
For more information about the presentation, contact Naomi Tagabuel by calling (670) 488-1001 or email naomi.ada@cnmihsem.gov.mp. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.