The Northern Marianas Athletics’ container was burglarized yesterday, making it the third burglary reported at the Oleai Sports Complex within a year.
Saipan Tribune learned yesterday that two shovels were stolen from the NMA containers.
Nathan Guerrero, facilities supervisor at the Oleai Sports Complex, said they discovered the burglary yesterday morning.
“We realized our padlocks had been cut again so we went to check NMA’s container and realized those were cut as well,” he said.
The Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the burglary, which is the third burglary reported at the sports complex within the last year.
The last burglary was reported back in July when over $1,000 worth of equipment used to maintain the facilities were stolen. The perpetrator also vandalized the facilities using spray paint.
Saipan Tribune learned that the investigation into the July burglary has gone cold, with no leads or suspects.
The first burglary report at the Oleai Sports Complex was filed in December 2022, but the sports complex was able to get most of the stolen items back.
