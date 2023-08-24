As part of the ongoing efforts to intertwine the development of the local workforce with the preservation of the Commonwealth’s cultural heritage, the Northern Marianas College’s Community Development Institute is collaborating with 500 Sails to offer multiple opportunities for cultural maritime education.
Under the agreement, the college and 500 Sails will offer maritime education programs such as basic seamanship training, traditional canoe fabrication and repair, and traditional sailing and voyaging.
“This partnership with 500 Sails reflects our new mission of stewardship through scholarship and our collective commitment to preserving our unique cultural heritage while providing opportunities for our community members to excel in the maritime sector,” said NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero. “With the Proa being our mascot, it is only fitting that this collaboration is official with 500 Sails, our stewards of our maritime traditions and navigational heritage.”
The cultural maritime training program aims to re-establish a strong maritime community in the CNMI by providing professional training tracks that lead to careers on and in the water—professions that are a natural fit for islanders.
“At 500 Sails, we are dedicated to safeguarding and celebrating the seafaring traditions of the Marianas,” said 500 Sails acting executive director Peter Perez. “Through this partnership with NMC, we are confident in our ability to inspire and educate the next generation of maritime enthusiasts.”
Individuals who are interested in enrolling in the program are asked to contact the NMC Community Development Institute at cdi@marianas.edu or (670) 237-6802. (NMC)
