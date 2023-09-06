Northern Marianas College recently recognized hard-working and dedicated employees by naming the recipients of the 2023 Annual PROA Employee Awards. The awards recognize employees’ outstanding performance, contribution to NMC, and their commitment to student learning.
Selection of the awards were made by a committee composed of staff and faculty. The awards were presented during the government agency wide Labor Day picnic held at the Garapan Fishing Base.
Jerome Ortiz, the interim Information Technology director for the college, is the overall employee of the year.
“I am truly humbled to be named the Employee of the Year,” Ortiz said. “This incredible achievement wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of my fellow IT colleagues. Together, we've pioneered innovation, championed digital transformation, and fueled the engine of information technology.”
Database administrator Renedel Buno won the “Staff of the Year” award, and credits his success due to his team at the Information Technology department and the Office of Institutional Advancement.
“The collective always outweighs the individual, no matter what,” Buno said. “I'm truly honored to have been named the 2023 Staff of the Year, yet I recognize that my accomplishments are meaningful only because of the support and trust I receive from my colleagues and the college. While the award is meaningful, I take greater pride in the knowledge that our work has a positive effect on the college and, on a larger scale, contributes to the advancement of the community.”
Patricia Coleman, the interim dean for NMC’s Cooperative Research, Extension, and Education Services, won the “Supervisor of the Year” award.
“Congratulations to all of the NMC awardees,” Coleman said. “It’s a blessing to work with such a great team composed of so many individuals who are dedicated and passionate about higher education and enhancing our community. “
Dr. Beylul Solomon, a professor with NMC’s School of Education, was awarded as the college’s Faculty of the Year.
"I am so deeply humbled and grateful to have been selected as Faculty of the Year by my peers and colleagues!” Solomon said. “I am honored to be included in such a talented and dedicated group of educators who are equally deserving of this award. Thank you for the recognition. I don't take this honor lightly."
Recognized as the Non-Instructional Faculty of the Year was William Hunter, the college’s Distance Learning Education coordinator.
“I am extremely humbled and grateful to have been recognized as Non-Instructional Faculty of the year. I continue to be motivated by the dedication and hard work of our entire NMC team,” said Hunter.
He also expresses his drive stemming from his desire to continue improving the learning environment for the students of NMC, along with knowing that his work has a positive impact on the lives of students.
“I am also very grateful to my family for their continuous support,” Hunter added. “Additionally, I am thankful for Dr. G and our entire NMC Leadership Team, including our Board of Regents for all their hard work, dedication, and support.”
Awarded as Counselor of the Year was Dawn Margaret Sarmiento, who is a counselor with NMC’s Disability Support Services.
“I am grateful, humbled, and honored for being nominated and named Counselor of the Year,” Sarmiento said.
Five years ago, Sarmiento was named Student of the Year as a Rehabilitation & Human Services student at NMC. She shares how this feat is a display of how impactful the College is in mentoring students into becoming professionals.
Sarmiento added, “I am also thankful and blessed for my fellow Counselors and the entire Learning Support Services and Student Support Services Team as we continue to be each other's support system to provide the services we give to our students and our campus community.” (PR)
