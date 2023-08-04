The CNMI Department of Labor is reminding all private sector employers in the Commonwealth about the deadline to submit required reports covering the second quarter of the year.
In a notice yesterday, the department cited the authority vested upon it by the Employment Rules and Regulations of the Northern Mariana Islands Administrative Code to require the submission of such mandated reports.
Failure or refusal to comply will result in the department to issue a notice of violation to the employer, which may result in fines and other sanctions following a due process hearing in the Administrative Hearing Office.
DOL said that all eligible private sector employers operating in the Commonwealth are required to report the following:
1. Census of Employment
• NMIAC § 80-20.1-505 (b): Each business employer shall report quarterly, as of the last day of the calendar quarter, and within the time limits for filing the business gross receipts tax return, the number and classification of employees for whom wages were paid during the quarter.
• NMIAC § 80-20.1-505 (d): Census reports shall be made on the form provided by the department and filed according to the instructions on the form. The form provided by the department to file census reports is called the “Total Workforce Listing” form.
2. Workforce Plan
• NMIAC § 80-20.1-510 (b): A workforce plan shall identify specific positions currently occupied by nonimmigrant aliens. The plan shall include a timetable for accomplishing the replacement of nonimmigrant aliens with qualified citizens, CNMI permanent residents, and U.S. permanent residents until the workforce participation objective is met.
• NMIAC § 80-20.1-510 (c): Every employer who employs nonimmigrant aliens, unless exempted, is required to have on file with the Department, a written, current plan. A workforce plan is current if it has been updated and filed within the past 12 months.
Forms and instructional manuals to complete the Census of Employment (Total Workforce Listing) and Workforce Plan are available online at www.marianaslabor.net. Click on “Forms & Publications,” then download the selected document and/or manual.
Completed forms (Excel format only) may be submitted to the department via email at documents@marianaslabor.net.
Deadlines
Submission deadlines for the Total Workforce Listing are as follows:
- 1st Quarter (January – March), due on April 30
- 2nd Quarter (April – June), due on July 31
- 3rd Quarter (July – September), due on Oct. 31
- 4th Quarter (October - December), due on Jan. 31
ATTENTION: The Total Workforce Listing for the 2nd quarter of 2023 was due on July 31, 2023. Email completed forms to documents@marianaslabor.net (Excel format only). You may also fax them to (670) 664-3197 or deliver them to the Division of Employment Services, building #1334, on Capital Hill. Online submissions are preferable.
Rota employers must email the Total Workforce Listing and Workforce Plan to documents@marianaslabor.net and dolrota@gmail.com, or hand-deliver completed forms to the Rota DOL field office at Old Rota High School Campus, Liyo Village.
Tinian employers must email the Total Workforce Listing and Workforce Plan to documents@marianaslabor.net and tinianlabordepartment@gmail.com or hand-deliver completed forms to the Tinian DOL field office at Edu’s Plaza, first floor, San Jose Village.
For further information, call the Department of Labor at (670) 664-3196 or (670) 322-9935. (DOL)
