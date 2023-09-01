The Mariana Islands Nature Alliance is seeking nominations for this year’s Green Awards for presentation at the annual Green Gala event on Oct. 6, 2023, at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s Hibiscus Hall. This award recognizes individuals, companies, and schools who promote environmental stewardship, and who are committed to the conservation of the Commonwealth’s precious natural resources.
Awards are given in the following categories, and nominations will be accepted from Saipan, Tinian, and Rota:
• The Environmental Champion Award: An individual who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the environment and preservation of the CNMI’s natural resources.
• The Environmental Heroes Award: A school group or club whose students exemplify an eagerness to learn about and demonstrate a passion for conservation.
• The Green Business of the Year: A business that is committed to conservation by incorporating the green business culture through its entire organization.
Nominations must include: 1) your name and contact information; 2) your nominee and the category you are nominating in; and 3) a brief narrative explaining why your nominee should receive a Green Award.
Submit nominations by the deadline—Friday, Sept. 15—to minaoutreach@gmail.com.
Tickets for the Green Gala are now available for purchase at events.mvariety.com/MINA Visit minapacific.org, Instagram.com/minaoutreach, or call 233-7333 for more information. (PR)
