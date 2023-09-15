The Northern Marianas College recently welcomed the University of Guam NextGen delegation as part of the Inception Workshop with UOG, Guam Community College, University of Hawai’i, Utah State University, and the University of Florida for the creation of a cooperative BS Degree Program for the Mariana Islands in the hopes of building and sustaining the next generation of the food, agriculture, natural resources, and human sciences (FANH) workforce.
The NextGen delegation performed an on-the-ground assessment of the college, met with the NMC student body, Project PROA director Kaelani Demapan and NMC Cooperative Research, Extension, and Education Services interim dean Patricia Coleman. Additionally, off-campus, the NextGen delegation was given a tour of the American Memorial Park and Division of Coastal Resources Management Mangrove Nursery, in collaboration with DCRM Watershed Coordinator Zachary Williams, Project Kupu interns, and Marianas Islands Nature Alliance Program manager/marine biologist Dave Benavente.
The objectives of this workshop are to review the technical elements of the grant project, confirm project objectives, review the work plan and budget, and reaffirm the commitment of partner institutions in the Marianas and the individuals involved. The scoping sessions will help generate a contextual assessment, identify appropriate programs and courses, and address challenges. This collaboration aims to ensure student retention, degree completion, and accountability. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.