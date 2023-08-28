A developing tropical system, known as Invest 93W from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, is currently located west of Saipan, around 16N and 143E.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, this system continues to slowly get more organized. A southwesterly monsoon flow is strengthening, with the strongest winds located just south of Guam. As 93W consolidates, it will drift slowly eastward, then northwestward later, allowing the monsoon flow to lift northward to encompass all of the Marianas, with sustained southwesterly winds increasing.
NWS projects 4 to 8 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible, through Wednesday evening, affecting all of the Mariana Islands
NWS also expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 35 mph, to continue through Tuesday night, especially near heavier showers and thunderstorm that develop.
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots will also continue through Tuesday night.
Seas of 7 to 10 feet for the Guam and Rota coastal waters will spread north into Tinian;s and Saipan’s coastal waters. Seas will then peak Tuesday into Wednesday in the 10 to 14 foot range, highest in the western coastal waters.
Surf of 9 to 11 feet will continue along south and west facing reefs, possibly reaching a peak of 13 feet Tuesday or Wednesday.
Periods of urban or flash flooding are possible. Minor coastal beach erosion is also possible. Hazardous marine conditions will continue. (PR)
