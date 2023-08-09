The Child Support Enforcement Unit of the Office of the Attorney General joins in celebrating the national campaign of Child Support Awareness Month. This campaign aims to spread awareness that there are children in our community that need financial support and services. As we all know, every child needs the financial and emotional support of both parents. The Office of the Attorney General’s Child Support Enforcement Unit works diligently to obtain the financial support necessary to raise, support, and improve each child’s overall well-being.
The Child Support Enforcement Unit of the Office of the Attorney General is charged with enforcing the Uniform Interstate Family Support Act, which was passed into law in October 2017. The CSEU plays a vital role in the collection and distribution of child support to children and families. In 2022, the CSEU collected and distributed $341,091.27 from non-custodial parents. Additionally, the OAG collected and distributed $8,651.63 from tax rebate/refunds and another $14,571.16 from Labor (FPUC/PUA). The total amount of child support collected and distributed in 2022 was $363,314.06. In June 2018, a law was passed, creating the State Directory of New Hires, which mandated all employers to report all current employees, new hires, resignations within their business, and other information on their employees. The establishment of the State Directory of New Hires allows the OAG to locate custodial and non-custodial parents and enhances our child support enforcement capability.
Currently, the OAG’s Child Support Enforcement Unit handles interstate child support cases. An interstate child support case is between two parents who live in different states. For example, one parent resides in the CNMI and the other parent resides in Guam or somewhere in the United States. The Child Support Enforcement Unit currently handles 333 active interstate child support cases.
“It is important that we raise awareness and remind our community that children need our support to live a decent life and to be successful. Our office will continue to exert all efforts in assuring that each child receives the financial resources necessary to live like everyone else. Our government cannot do it alone. It takes our whole community, from noncustodial parents, neighbors, friends and employers to help a child without one parent succeed,” said Attorney General Edward Manibusan.
The Office of the Attorney General encourages the community to take an active role in helping all children to live a happy life. For more information regarding the Child Support services of the OAG, contact 670-237-7500 or you can visit our website www.cnmioag.org (OAG)
