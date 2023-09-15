Puti-on La’yak Esteves Pangelinan, son of Maria Angeles Hocog Esteves-Pangelinan and Daniel J. Pangelinan, donated two new books—The Official Chamorro-English Dictionary/Ufisiat Na Diksionarion Chamorro-Engles—to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s Pacific Room.
“We are humbled and excited to receive this valuable donation from Puti-on and his family,” said Library director Erlinda C. Naputi.
“Ufisiat Na Diksionarion Chamorro-Engles will be a valuable resource for our researchers and students.”
Puti-on’s father, Daniel J. Pangelinan (Sinot Matao), is a lead co-instructor from the University of Guam’s School of Education CHamoru Researcher Assistant Program.
Sinot Matao accompanied by research assistant Adam Llanes visited the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library last Sept. 1 and presented these important books to Team JKPL on behalf of his son Puti-on. The Official Chamorro-English Dictionary/Ufisiat Na Diksionarion Chamorro-Engles will be available for reference at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Pacific Room.
Please enjoy your public library’s free resources by visiting our website at www.cnmilib.org like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library or visit our website www.cnmilib.org to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for our community. For more information regarding any of our activities, please contact JKPL @670-235-7322/7318.
JKPL welcomes and encourages businesses to please consider donating Educational Tax Credit. Pursuant to NMI Public Law 15-120, the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library is able to receive cash contributions under Educational Tax Credit. Please make checks payable to: CNMI Treasury. For MUNIS payments, to the Friends of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library MUNIS Vendor ID#100404.
JKPL’s hours of operation are as follows: Tuesday to Thursday, 10am-6pm; Friday, 1:30pm-7pm; and Saturday, 9am-4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, Austerity Saturdays, and holidays. Closed for JKPL austerity on Sept. 16 and 30, 2023.
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services LS-252496-OLS-22 and LS-253665-OLS-23.
JKPL is an equal opportunity provider and employer. (PR)
