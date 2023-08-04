WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs announced yesterday that $3,648,875 for the Brown Tree Snake Control Program in fiscal year 2023 has been distributed among federal, territorial, and state partners in the ongoing fight to control the brown tree snakes in Guam and to prevent them from spreading throughout the Western Pacific, including Hawai’i.
“The partnering efforts to control the brown tree snake have been successful in mitigating its impact on Guam and preventing its spread to the Northern Mariana Islands and Hawai’i,” said assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “The recent discoveries of the brown tree snake on board a plane and cargo ship only serve as an important reminder that we must continue to be vigilant in ongoing efforts to control, mitigate and eradicate the brown tree snake where possible.”
OIA is distributing the fiscal year 2023 funding to the following partners to support efforts to fight the brown tree snake:
- $1,400,184 - U.S. Department of Agriculture - APHIS Wildlife Services for the Guam BTS Interdiction Program.
- $811,160 - USGS Pacific Island Ecosystems Research Center for rapid-response activities and related BTS research.
- $450,000 - CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources for the CNMI BTS Interdiction Program.
- $425,416 - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Pacific Islands Fish and Wildlife Office to provide regional and national program coordination.
- $400,000 - Hawai’i Department of Agriculture for the Hawai’i Detector Dog and BTS Interdiction Program.
- $69,915 - Guam Power Authority for the BTS Impact Research and Discovery Project.
- $50,876 - Guam Department of Agriculture, Aquatic and Wildlife Resources for the Kontra I Kulepbla, Challenge the Snake Project!
- $41,324 - USDA - APHIS National Wildlife Research Center on research for additional non-canine detectors.
Since its accidental introduction in Guam after World War II and without natural predators on-island, the brown tree snake has caused the drastic decline of native bird populations, causing cascading ecological consequences that threaten forest resiliency and other natural systems on the island.
Every year, the brown tree snake cause ground faults and short circuits that result in power outages estimated at $4.5 million in annual losses to Guam’s economy, while toxins from brown tree snake bites also present health and safety concerns for infants and young children.
The Interior Department works closely with federal, state, and territorial partners to mitigate the brown tree snake threat in Guam and prevent the spread of this invasive species to the Northern Mariana Islands, the State of Hawai’i, and other neighboring islands such as Palau, Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands.
Thousands of brown tree snake are caught and removed every year from the civilian air and seaport in Guam, which is the main U.S. transportation hub in the Western Pacific, thus preventing the snake’s spread.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Wildlife Research Center estimates that the accidental introduction of brown tree snake to Hawai’i could result in between $593 million and $2.14 billion in annual economic damage. (DOI)
