WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs announced yesterday $550,000 in additional assistance for recovery and response to the impacts of Typhoon Mawar that hit Guam on May 22, 2023.
“In response to the governor’s request, we are pleased to provide this additional support for Guam following President Biden’s emergency declaration and thank all of our federal partners for their continued support for supplemental territorial and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Typhoon Mawar,” said assistant secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor. “We anticipate that this grant to Guam will provide stability and continuity of services in this current time of need and in the future.”
The announcement comes after Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Cantor traveled to Guam to meet with Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio to discuss the island’s ongoing recovery.
The funding awards announced yesterday will meet the following needs:
$420,000 to purchase a 350 kVA emergency generator and a 10,000-gallon water tank and pump system for the non-congregate shelter in Anigua, Guam.
$130,000 to procure a security system that includes cameras and alarms for warehouse and storage facilities used to store materials needed to sufficiently respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural and man-made disasters. Funds will also be used to procure a forklift to manage handling and organizing supplies and materials within the shelter.
Similar support in response to Typhoon Mawar was provided to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and announced by Haaland during a recent visit to the territories. (DOI)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.