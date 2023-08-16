As of June 30, 2023, the Office of the Public Auditor tracked a total of 45 audit and inspection recommendations issued to the Department of Finance, Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and Commonwealth Election Commission and determined that, based on nine official responses, no recommendations were resolved.
Unresolved recommendation refers to one in which the agency cannot take immediate action, or OPA has not been informed by the agency or department of any action taken to address the recommendation.
Dora Deleon Guerrero, who is the temporary Public Auditor, provided members of the Interagency Audit Coordinating Advisory Group yesterday with a copy of the status report on CNMI agencies’ implementation of recommendations reported in audit and inspection reports issued by OPA.
OPA received nine official responses, but based on the responses, no recommendations were resolved.
OPA did not receive official responses from Finance on the audit of cash on Tinian and Rota, and from DLNR on the audit of the Outer Cove Marina Facility.
According to OPA’s report on the status of audit recommendations, the unresolved items at Finance include eight on an audit of government vehicles, seven on an audit of cash on Tinian and Rota, nine on an audit of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, two on. an audit of the CNMI government travel policy, two more on am audit of government vehicles, five on an audit of the CNMI government’s fuel contract, and one on an audit of excise taxes.
Unresolved recommendations in other agencies include two on an audit of DLNR’s Outer Cove Marina Facility, five on an audit of CHCC’s CNMI Medical Referral Services Office, three on an audit of CEC’s inspection of ballot accountability, and one on an audit of CHCC’s patient revenue cycle.
OPA did commend Finance for its efforts to resolve most of the 34 outstanding recommendations.
In Finance’s response last June 30 to the finding on an audit of government vehicles, it stated that the Division of Procurement Services is creating an administrative manual that is 75% complete, with a final review slated for October 2023.
Among other OPA recommendations was for Procurement Services properly store documents in an orderly and efficient manner to ensure all supporting documents are easily accessible and readily available.
In Finance’s response last June 30, it states that the Procurement Services recently moved from the Horiguchi Building to the former Arts Council Office in Capitol Hill. Files have been stored in a secure room, pending renovations to a 40-foot container (aircon and shelf installations).
OPA commends Procurement Services towards resolving the recommendation. OPA will follow up on the progress towards addressing the recommendation in the next reporting period.
On audit of cash on Tinian and Rota, among the seven recommendations was that collection points within the same building be consolidated to provide a central collection point for efficiency and better use of resources.
OPA noted that Finance did not provide a status update on its corrective action as of last June 30.
Pertaining to the audit of the DLNR Outer Cove Marina Facility, OPA’s recommendations were to meet with applicable stakeholders to establish an executable action plan to restore the Outer Cove Marina, and identify and establish applicable safety standards for the Outer Cove Marina.
OPA said DNLR did not provide a status update on its corrective action plan as of last June 30.
On audit of the CNMI Medical Referral Services Office, one of the five recommendations was to develop a plan to meet with all stakeholders and establish proper internal controls to ensure an affordable, effective, and equitable program.
OPA acknowledged CHCC’s June 30, 2023 response, however, OPA said a request for a written plan and/or supporting documentation was not provided as of July 21, 2023.
Regarding the audit of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, among OPA’s nine recommendations was to adopt regulations which interpret the HOT law’s use of the term accommodations and enable the Division of Revenue and Taxation’s uniform enforcement of HOT.
OPA acknowledged DRT’s June 30, 2023 response, however, OPA said regulations providing clear interpretation of the HOT law is essential for DRT to uniformly enforce proper collections of the tax by operators. OPA will follow up on the progress towards addressing the recommendation in the next reporting period.
On audit of travel policy, one of two recommendations was to adopt a uniform travel policy by regulation and restrict the purchase of first class, business class, or any other premium class designation as required by the law.
OPA said Finance did not provide a status update on its corrective action as of last June 30.
Pertaining to audit of the fuel contract, among the five recommendations were to adopt, implement, and communicate standard operating policies and procedures for the issuance, renewal, and cancellation of fuel cards.
Last June 30, Finance response was that a team has assembled a draft that is currently under review. Upon satisfying this review, the operating guidelines will be incorporated into the Government Vehicle Regulations and communicated with all government entities to comply with for future fuel card request.
On inspection of CEC ballot accountability for the 2018 general election, among OPA’s three recommendations was to adopt a system that documents the chain of custody of the ballot stock, including receipt, control, transfer, and distribution of the ballots.
In CEC’s response last May 9, CEC says it intends to designate two staff at the most to be in control of the distribution of ballots from its master inventory so as to minimize and/or eliminate any and/or all errors.
CEC staff already has a system with regards to ballot accountability, which was practiced during the 2022 general and runoff elections.
OPA commends CEC for their efforts towards resolving the recommendation. However, OPA said, the system for ballot accountability has not been formally adopted by CEC. Therefore, OPA said it considers the recommendation unresolved.
With respect to the audit of the CHCC’s patient revenue cycle management, OPA’s recommendation was to develop a plan of action that is effective and timely, and addresses the current backlog related to coding, billing, collection, and posting payments.
Last June 30, CHCC requested that OPA revisit this finding by December 2024. CHCC said that, although the backlog is unfortunately typical of health providers due to the complexity of coding and billing requirements, the hospital system capability continues to put a strain on the amount of time it takes to complete claims.
CHCC said it is working on pursuing a new hospital system to address the functionality of billing.
Regarding the audit on assessment and collection of excise taxes for calendar year 2013, OPA’s recommendation was that the written procedures be developed to immediately pursue importers with outstanding receivable balances that are greater than 30 days past due.
Last May 9, Customs stated that it is in communication with its legal counsel who is working to address the issue.
OPA said that last May 31, it received a draft copy of Custom’s Standard Operating Procedures, which includes written procedures for the collection of outstanding excise taxes.
However, OPA said, until Customs formally adopts and implements the SOP, OPA will consider this recommendation unresolved.
