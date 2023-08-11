DEDEDO, Guam—The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday that its Occupational Safety and Health Administration has returned to normal enforcement operations throughout Guam in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.
“OSHA is now able to resume regular enforcement operations in Guam,” said OSHA’s regional administrator James Wulff in San Francisco. “We urge companies working in areas where the effects of Typhoon Mawar hit hardest to protect workers from hazardous conditions and follow safe work practices.”
In the typhoon’s aftermath, OSHA provided specialized compliance assistance and outreach and ceased programmed enforcement inspections in areas struck by the storm. The agency sent workplace safety and health experts to these areas to identify and eliminate workplace hazards and help employers and workers avoid injuries during recovery operations. OSHA focused on preventing harm related to heat illness, fall, struck-by, crushing and electrical hazards, and reducing the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning for those using temporary electrical generators.
Employers and employees in Guam may call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at 800-321-OSHA (6742), the Honolulu Area Office at 808-541-2680, or go to the OSHA Hurricane Preparedness and Response website for further assistance. Additionally, OSHA’s On-Site Consultation Program offers no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health services to small and medium-sized businesses and employers can contact the Guam Onsite Consultation Program at 671-300-4618 or the CNMI OSHA Onsite Consultation Program at 670-287-7531 to schedule a visit. (PR)
