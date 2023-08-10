Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has nominated former Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality administrator Francisco M. Rabauliman to serve on the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board of directors, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.
Palacios has also appointed Tinian Public School System teacher/counselor Patricia Joy S. San Nicolas to serve as a member of the CNMI Scholarship board of directors, representing Tinian and Aguiguan.
If confirmed by the Senate, Rabauliman will serve the remaining of a four-year term that will expire on Sept. 25, 2023.
Palacios informed Senate president Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) in a letter last week that this shall also serve as a re-nomination of Rabauliman to serve a subsequent four-year term that will expire on Sept. 25, 2027.
If confirmed by the Senate, because the terms of Scholarship board are staggered, San Nicolas would serve the remaining of a four-year term that will expire on June 22, 2027.
Rabauliman also used to serve as chairman of the Northern Marianas College Board of Regents.
The Scholarship board of directors reviews applications for student grants, student loans, and other programs of student financial assistance administered by the CNMI Scholarship Office. The board also recommends objective standards for the awards of student financial aid.
Saipan Tribune learned that San Nicolas has a bachelor’s degree in science education. She is the daughter of former Tinian mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas.
(0) comments
