It is no secret that the CNMI’s tourism industry continues to suffer absent the China market and Gov. Arnold I. Palacios is now feeling the pressure.
Recently, the Hotel Association of the Northern Marianas Islands has expressed its support of the Commonwealth Port Authority’s initiative to obtain an exemption for the CNMI in regards to the U.S Department of Transportation’s China Part Order 213 which imposes restrictions on the number of flights from China entering the United States.
Saipan Tribune learned that HANMI has also reached out to the Office of the Governor, despite his recent position to pivot away from the China market altogether, on the matter.
In an interview with Palacios yesterday, he said he feels pressure from the community to reconnect with the China market.
However, Palacios said there are other factors in play like the interest of national security so the decision to reconnect with the market isn’t fully his.
“I mean sure, do I feel a lot of pressure, believe it or not I feel that from the community that just wants this. I can assure you that this isn’t just in my control, there’s a national interest of security,” he said.
“I am aware that the business community wants the China market back and if you’ve looked at my different speeches to the Senate and the House Congressional meeting in Guam, I put it out that we’re always vulnerable despite the geopolitical position that we’re in. We are building a $150-million divert airfield on Tinian and we’re having meetings with the U.S. Department of Defense regarding the preparation of an environmental statement [as] there’s going to be a military installation three miles from Saipan. We need to keep this in [mind]. We cannot continue to look at things for instant gratification,” Palacios added.
Earlier this year, Palacios made public his intent to pivot the CNMI away from its reliance on the Chinese tourism market, in a nod to the increasing geopolitical tension between the United States and China.
In a letter to Adm. John Aquillino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Palacios said his administration is committed to advancing U.S national interests in the Pacific region, which includes pivoting away from the CNMI’s reliance on its Chinese tourism market.
However, the CNMI’s tourism industry has suffered tremendously as a result.
According to a letter from HANMI to CPA, HANMI stated that at the rate hotels in the CNMI are operating right now, it will prove unsustainable unless the China market returns.
“Unlike provisions of ARPA that provided direct resources to the CNMI government to offset the substantial loss of revenue during the pandemic, our industry has sustained operations over two or more years of consistent losses without a similar access to direct funding. This is unsustainable, and it will become increasingly difficult for our hotel general managers to lobby their owners to keep the doors open. This is further exacerbated by no clear replacement of the China market. In this situation, funds are extremely tight, and improvements in our products take a back seat to keeping the lights on,” said HANMI.
In its letter, HANMI added that it support’s CPA’s initiative to lobby for the exemption of the CNMI from the order that restricts the number of China-based flights coming into the United States and its territories.
“Before the pandemic, flights between the CNMI and China were approved separately from flights to the rest of the U.S. We endorse a request to USDOT to reinstate this and separate the CNMI from the current limitation of flights between the USA and China,” said HANMI.
HANMI notes that an exemption is the only option that would give the CNMI’s tourism industry a fighting chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.