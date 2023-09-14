Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said Tuesday that he does not want to be mean to Legislative Bureau fiscal analyst Dave Demapan, but the latter was part of the budget process as he is the fiscal adviser to the Legislature.
“So of course, we are always [going to] be in the hole. Right of the bat we are in a $30-million hole already,” Palacios said.
The governor discussed the deficit when asked for comments about Demapan’s analysis that for the three quarters of fiscal year 2023, the CNMI government’s general fund has incurred a deficit of $68.1 million, with the Department of Finance exceeding its budget by approximately $22 million and Office of the Governor by $3.4 million.
Demapan provided his analysis and overview of the third quarter reports by Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita to the Legislature during a recent Senate session.
Palacios said that’s Demapan’s analysis, clarifying they didn’t budget for $13 million of the 20% to the retirees’ pension benefit so of course that $13 million is contributing to that deficit.
The governor said they only budgeted $6 million to GHLI and that is costing the government $30 million.
He said they didn’t put a lot of funding into a lot of expenditure items in the present budget.
Palacios said when he took office, they have $30 million to $40 million in unpaid expenses that they are still struggling to pay.
He said the government probably owes to a whole slew of vendors.
“Are we struggling? Absolutely. But we try to make allay the fears and concerns from our retirees, and allay the concerns of government employees of their insurance coverage,” he said.
Palacios said he is not saying what Demapan’s figures are wrong.
“Please don’t paint a different picture from what the real issue is. And look at his statement because he says we’re in deficit of the budgeted amount. So what was budgeted is way below what was actually expected,” he said.
Palacios said at the end of the day, they need to really come together, look at the issues in front of the Commonwealth and stop this tit for tat situation.
“I’m not the only one going to solve the problem. They’re part of the process. At the end of the day when the budget is passed by the Legislature, I have to take a look at it with my team and say is this something that we can move forward and there is a process,” he said.
