Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has no issue with Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero’s (D-Saipan) invoking the Freedom of Information Act to get documents regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s reimbursements for CNMI expenditures since 2018 with respect to all disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with the media Tuesday, Palacios said everybody has the freedom to submit a FOIA request.
The governor said maybe DeLeon Guerrero doesn’t believe what’s coming out of the Public Assistance Office. He did not elaborate.
The Senate president recently wrote a letter addressed to the FOIA officer in Washington, D.C., requesting for documents regarding FEMA’s reimbursements for CNMI expenditures since 2018 pertaining to Typhoon Mangkhut, Super Typhoon Yutu, and the pandemic
At a Senate session Monday, DeLeon Guerrero said knowing the expenses that were expended by the CNMI government with respect to all such disasters and also for reimbursements that the CNMI received from FEMA is important during their deliberations with respect to the fiscal year 2024 budget.
