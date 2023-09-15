Gov. Arnold I. Palacios said he loves to provide a retiree bonus or Cost of Living Allowance, but the government can’t even really afford to pay the additional 25% pension benefits to government retirees that the administration is paying now.
In an interview with the media Tuesday, Palacios said he loves to give retiree bonus as a governor, but the question is if the government able to afford it.
Palacios talked about retiree bonus when asked for comments about Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero’s (D-Saipan) filing of Senate Resolution No. 23-10 that urges him to reserve funds to provide a retiree bonus or COLA to be distributed equally to all government retirees and CNMI Fund members receiving an annuity upon resolution of the CNMI’s financial crisis. The resolution has been referred to the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee.
Palacios said they must afford to pay the basic 75% retiree pension benefits that the government is mandated to pay, and if they can make the retirees whole with the additional 25%, then they can look into providing such bonus.
“The bonus at this point of time absent a manna from heaven is a pie in the sky,” he said.
The governor said he is not going to say anything negative toward that resolution as “we would all love to see our retirees get a bonus.”
The government is mandated by a federal court settlement order to pay only 75% of government retirees’ pensions. The previous Torres administration had been adding into the payment of the 25% portion of the pensions to ensure that retirees get 100% of their monthly pensions.
