The CNMI Board of Parole unanimously agreed to revoke the parole of convicted murderer Edward Blas who, just months after being released, threatened others at knifepoint.
After hours of deliberation yesterday, all seven Parole Board members voted to revoke parole—or early release—for Blas, who recently pleaded guilty to numerous crimes following his release from prison.
According to board member Anthony Macaranas, he voted in favor of revoking Blas’ release because he showed that he does not intend to obey the law or become a law-abiding citizen, even as he was out on parole. Because of this, Macaranas said, he believes Blas should return to prison for further discipline and rehabilitation.
“If we allow him to remain free, repercussions could be much worse. He’s had two chances. So, for the sake of public safety and Blas’ safety as well, I believe parole should be revoked,” he said during yesterday’s deliberation.
According to board member Christopher Leon Guerrero, he voted in favor of revoking Blas’ bail because he had only been out on parole a few months before committing multiple violations, thereby showing no regard for the law.
“Overall, I believe [Blas] doesn’t have it in him right now to abide by the law,” he said.
Board member Ignacio Mendiola echoed his fellow board members’ sentiments, stating that, despite the heinous crime he committed back when he was 16, Blas was still given a chance to do better when he was granted parole. However, he still deliberately chose to violate the conditions of his release.
“I strongly believe his bail should be revoked,” he said.
Board member George Hocog stated that Blas has shown, through his conduct while out in the community, that he does not fear the consequences of violating that law.
“[Blas] thinks he’s above the law,” he said.
Immediately after voting to revoke his parole, parole officers were dispatched to pick Blas up and bring him back to the Department of Corrections where he will continue to serve the remainder of his 24-year sentence.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, Blas was recently involved in a case in November 2022 where he allegedly threatened to kill two people with a kitchen knife and he also punched his girlfriend. The girlfriend told police that Blas was mad because he could not find his slippers and that he stabbed a plastic table in anger. Blas was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of disturbing the peace.
Before being paroled, Blas was serving a 24-year prison sentence for murder in the first degree, which he committed during the perpetration of burglary and/or robbery.
Blas was convicted in 2011 for the brutal killing of a Marianas High School security guard with two others as part of a plan to rob the school. He became eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence.
Blas, who was 16 at that time of the incident, was charged as an adult with two other teen co-defendants in 2009.
