Starting July 29, 2023, the issuance of all forms of Overseas Employment Certificate for Filipino foreign workers who are returning to their original point of hire (technically called Balik-Manggagawa in Filipino government parlance) shall be free of charge and will not require issuance of an official receipt.
A Philippines Department of Migrant Workers notice dated July 25, 2023, states that this new OEC policy is part of the implementation of department circular No. 2 series of 2023, on the renaming of the Overseas Employment Certificate to OFW Pass and lifting of fees on OFW Pass to rehires or Balik-Manggagawa OFWs.
In the interest of the service and in accordance with the Department Circular No. 02. Series of 2023. the issuance of all forms of Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) for rehires or Balik-Manggagawa (BM) shall be free of charge effective 29 July 2023, 12:01 AM (Philippine Time) As such, the issuance of manual or digital OEC will not require the issuance of an official receipt. (PR)
