Philippines Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and his colleagues have introduced a resolution that urges the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs to push for the Philippines’ inclusion in a proposed Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program—a development that Guam Delegate James C. Moylan (R-Guam) is thankful for.
In a news release issued Friday, Moylan said that, if the proposal is enacted, the Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program would enhance the tourism numbers for Guam, which would assist in its economic activity and job creation.
Moylan disclosed that he requested Zubiri to file the resolution during their meeting that he hosted in Washington, D.C. last June.
Zubiri introduced last Tuesday Philippine Senate Resolution 766, which urges the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs to ask the he U.S. president to include the Republic of the Philippines in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program.. The resolution’s co-sponsors are Senate president pro tempore Loren Legarda, majority leader Joel Villanueva, and minority leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimental III.
Moylan said that, during their discussion in Washington, D.C., he and Zubiri committed to working collaboratively on proposals that would mutually benefit both Guam and the Philippines, and that P.S. Resolution 766 is the start of many more of such efforts.
The delegate said this resolution will assist in their endeavors to advocate for a Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program for travelers from the Philippines.
“This is and will continue to be a concerted effort from all parties, including the governments of Guam, the CNMI, and the Philippines, along with federal partners,” said Moylan, adding that once this resolution is adopted by the Philippine Senate, it would provide a great boost in the process.
He said former Guam governor and current Guam Visitors Bureau president Carl Gutierrez has been championing this effort for years, and that they look forward to the collaboration.
Moylan said they recently appointed Guam Sen. Jesse Lujan as the office’s Legislative Liaison on issues that mutually benefit Guam and the Philippines, and that Lujan, too, has also been a tireless advocate of this waiver.
He said when the U.S. Congress reconvenes in a few weeks, they will make this issue one of their priorities of the bipartisan Philippines-Friendship Caucus, which he co-chairs.
Rep. Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, is also leading the Caucus, that aims to address issues of mutual benefit to both the U.S. and the Philippines.
According to Guam Visitors Bureau statistics shared a couple of years ago, individual spending habits of Filipinos who visit Guam often exceed those of visitors from other primary markets from Guam, inclusive of Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
Moylan said that Guam is an attractive tourism destination for many Filipinos for many reasons, including the duty-free shopping, the tropical environment, the less than four hours of travel time, and “the reality that the American flag flies above.”
“This is not only a great opportunity to assist our tourism industry in their rebound but imagine how much easier it would be for island residents to reunite with their family members who reside in the Philippines by simply flying them to Guam without the hassles or costs to obtain a visa,” he said.
The Saipan Chamber of Commerce supports including the Philippines on the list of countries that are being proposed for the Department of Homeland Security’s Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program.
