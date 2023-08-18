The Department of Public Safety recently arrested two men accused of assault in two separate cases.
Last Tuesday, DPS issued a news release stating that it arrested Isidro A. Pangelinan, and Michael I. Olaitiman.
Pangelinan, 55, is facing charges of assault and battery, assault, vandalism, and disturbing the peace, while Olaitiman, 28, faces charges of assault and battery, vandalism, and disturbing the peace.
Both men appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan, who imposed a $5,000 cash bail for Pangelinan and a $3,000 cash bail on Olaitman.
After the bail hearing, Bogdan remanded both men back to Department of Corrections custody and ordered them to return to court on Aug. 23 for a preliminary hearing while their arraignments were set for Aug. 28.
According to the complaint against Pangelinan, DPS stated that 911 dispatch received a call at around 10:44am last Sunday from an anonymous caller reporting a disturbance at a residence in Koblerville just north of the ABCD Market. Police arrived at the scene and met a woman and a minor, who were later determined to be the alleged victims in the case.
The first victim accused Pangelinan of punching her while the second victim stated that he grabbed her face and pushed her against the wall.
Although the minor managed to chase Pangelinan out of the room, police said he was able to damage the woman’s car.
In the complaint against Olaitiman, DPS said that it received a disturbance call at around 12:57am on Aug. 15 at a residence in Afetna. At the scene, police officers met with the alleged victim, who had injuries on her face.
Police learned from the alleged victim that, prior to the incident, she and Olaitiman had just returned home around midnight from an event, when Olaitman allegedly accused her of cheating on him, which caused an argument to ensue.
The victim said that during the argument, Olaitman threw an electric fan at her, choked her and punched her, causing her to black out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.