The Department of Public Safety was called to respond to two separate threats at two different local middle schools yesterday.
Yesterday, a number of police officers and various units under DPS were tasked to stake out the Francisco M. Sablan Middle School and Cha Cha Oceanview Middle School after two separate threats were reported.
Saipan Tribune learned that police were tasked to stake out FMS for the entire day yesterday due to threats made about a school shooting.
As for COVMS, police were called to the school at around 2:45pm yesterday to respond to a bomb threat.
According to a press release from the CNMI Public School System, Chacha Oceanview Middle School received information on social media regarding a possible threat to “bomb the school.”
“Students were evacuated to the designated safe zone and the Department of Public Safety was called immediately to investigate the situation and provide direct assistance,” said PSS.
PSS said in its public statement that at 4:51pm, DPS and COVMS gave the all-clear signal.
“We will continue to cooperate with DPS as they pursue the investigation. All students and staff are safe at this time,” said PSS.
As for classes, PSS said all COVMS classes remain as scheduled today but law enforcement will be present to provide additional security and reassurance to the COMS community.
Saipan Tribune visited COVMS at around 3pm and observed parents standing worriedly just outside the campus’ entrance as they awaited news about the safety of their children.
Saipan Tribune also noticed several police vehicles and ambulances barricading the front and back entrance of COVMS.
According to one of the parents, she initially thought that the threat was a drill, but she was shocked to learn that it was real and that students were being evacuated to the school field.
She stated that she feared for her child’s safety as it took a while for the police to inform them what was going on and whether there was no longer a threat.
Aside from evacuation, students were also told to leave their bags at the school to be searched.
As for FMS, DPS issued a press release stating that on Sept. 11, DPS responded to an online threat about a school shooting.
Starting yesterday, in response to the threat, DPS Commissioner Clement Bermudes implemented security measures for FMSMS and ordered for police presence on campus to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors.
As DPS continues to investigate the threat, DPS will assist with screening all students and vehicles at entrances and conduct frequent patrols, perimeter security, and random K-9 inspections.
“Our Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Bureau (DPS CIB) and Federal Partners will continue investigating this threat. We ask our community to follow these new security measures at FMSMS to ensure a safe learning environment. We take this matter seriously so our students remain safe and focused on learning,” said Bermudes.
