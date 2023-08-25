A developing tropical system, known as Invest 93W from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, has formed roughly 160 miles west-southwest of Guam.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, 93W has the potential to eventually develop into a tropical system, with a general consensus of the model forecasts tracking it toward the Marianas.
There's still some question as to the exact track and does the system develop into something stronger? It's too early to pin down details as the system is still three to five days out. What is of higher confidence is fairly gusty winds, hazardous to perhaps dangerous sea and surf conditions, and locally heavy rainfall are distinct possibilities to develop.
“Although it`s a bit too early to say for sure, these are ‘worst case’ forecasts. However, there`s still some variability in the model guidance and these values may change in the coming days. Please continue to monitor the forecast for updates,” said the EOC advisory.
Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches may develop from Monday through Thursday, with locally higher amounts possible.
Winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 45 mph are possible, especially near heavier showers or thunderstorms that develop. Hazardous surf of 10 to perhaps 16 feet is possible for south and west facing reefs.
There is also potential for sustained winds of 25 to 35 knots, with gusts to 45 knots, especially near heavier showers or thunderstorms. Seas building into the 14 to 18 foot range may occur. (PR)
