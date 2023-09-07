The U.S. government, the plaintiff in the suit filed against former director of Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles Juana Deleon Guerrero, has asked the District Court for the NMI to continue Deleon Guerrero’s sentencing for a later time.
Assistant U.S. attorney Albert S. Flores Jr. filed last week a motion to continue the sentencing hearing for former BMV chief Deleon Guerrero at a later date so that federal agents are available to attend.
According to the motion, the prosecution is asking that the District Court for the NMI move Deleon Guerrero’s sentencing from Nov. 17 to Dec. 1.
Flores added in his motion that the defense has informed the prosecution that they do not oppose the request.
District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, for her part, granted the request officially pushing Deleon Guerrero’s sentencing to Dec. 1 at 1:30pm.
Back in June, Deleon Guerrero pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to unlawfully produce an identification document, specifically local driver’s licenses.
Pursuant to her plea agreement, Deleon Guerrero is looking at a three- to five-year sentence for her involvement in fraudulently producing over 50 licenses to undocumented individuals.
According to the unsealed information, on or about Jan. 1, 2020, through about Dec. 20, 2022, on at least 50 occasions, Deleon Guerrero conspired with Li Yongde, or “Ivan,” fellow BMV employees, residents of the CNMI without lawful immigration status, and others, to produce CNMI driver licenses unlawfully for 10 individuals without valid and current legal immigration status in the United States.
Specifically, Deleon Guerrero knowingly permitted Ivan, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China without lawful immigration status, to bring other citizens of the PRC and of other nationalities without lawful immigration status to the BMV, where those foreign citizens were subsequently issued fraudulent CNMI driver licenses.
Ivan allegedly charged these individuals around $1,500 to $1,700 for a new license and around $300 to $400 for a renewal license.
Ivan would accept payments from foreign citizens and bring them to the BMV where they would meet with BMV staff, including Deleon Guerrero.
There, Ivan would assist foreign citizens by serving as a translator and by submitting driver license applications on their behalf that included fraudulent immigration documents.
The United States says Deleon Guerrero was aware that Ivan was facilitating these illicit transactions and even directed five members of her staff to assist Ivan with fraudulent distribution of CNMI driver licenses to foreign citizens without lawful immigration status.
The defendant also communicated directly with Ivan to make appointments or other necessary arrangements to facilitate the fraudulent scheme.
Deleon Guerrero accepted payments from Ivan, and others, through cash of upwards of $500.
In addition, the former director and five other members of the BMV were routinely treated to meals bought and paid for by Ivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.