Community members are invited to informational sharing sessions where updates to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Joint Military Training Project will be provided.
Information sessions will occur on Tinian, Rota, and Saipan, and they are a continuation of outreach activities that have been held in prior months. These information sessions will start at 5pm at the following locations:
• Tinian – Bar-K Diner
- Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023
- Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023
• Rota - @Puesto Grill Annex (Next to Aquarius Bar and Grill)
- Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
• Saipan – Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Hibiscus Hall
- Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023
Discussions will include the proposed "New Training Concept" of CJMT that is being developed in collaboration with CNMI partners. Additionally, increased public access, the removal of Pagan from planned activities, elimination of any hazards on high impact areas, on island staff who will provide increased coordination with local agencies, and other issues will also be presented and discussed. Refreshments will be served at each session.
The information sessions are coordinated by the U.S. Marine Corps, Tinian Municipality, and the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs (Office of the Governor). (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.