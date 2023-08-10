The public is being warned that a high surf advisory in effect from 6am today, Thursday, to 5pm Saturday. There is also a high risk of rip currents from today morning through Saturday afternoon.
Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, large breaking waves of 7-10 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected in south and west facing reefs of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
An increasing monsoon swell is expected to bring hazardous surf conditions to the Marianas this Thursday morning.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. The public is advised to stay out of the waters along south and west facing reefs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)
