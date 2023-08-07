4.7-magnitude quake in Inarajan
At 2:05PM on Aug. 5, 2023, a report of a 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in Inarajan, Guam. There were no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
4.6-magnitude quake on Saipan
At 1:45am on Aug. 4 2023, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred 167 kilometers easet-southeast of Saipan. There were no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at (670) 237-8000. (PR)
4.6-magnitude quake in Marianas region
At 10:27am on July 29, 2023, a report of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Mariana Islands region. There were no reports of injuries or damages and no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)
