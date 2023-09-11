Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has nominated Trinidad L. Rabauliman to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Commission board of commissioners.
If confirmed by the Senate, Rabauliman will serve a four-year term, which became vacant and will expire on July 21, 2025. She will be representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and Northern Islands.
Palacios informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) last week that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are confident that Rabauliman is qualified and will be an asset on the CEC board.
Palacios told the nominee that he and Apatang are confident that she is qualified and will devote time and efforts to represent the interest of the community in this important board.
Rabauliman used to serve as a member of the CEC board. Then-governor Eloy S. Inos appointed her to serve on the CEC board on Aug. 7, 2013. She was subsequently confirmed by the Senate.
