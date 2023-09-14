Expressing frustration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office’s inability to repair roads in villages because of the coral issue, Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Blas Camacho urged yesterday the community to join him in calling for the removal of Department of Public Lands Secretary Teresita A. Santos.
“I humbly ask the general public to please join me to protest and remove the secretary of Public Lands,” said Camacho in a press briefing. He said he will protest maybe by filing a petition.
Asked for comments, Santos said she has not seen the mayor’s statements calling for protest and her removal. She, however, pointed out that DPL Compliance Division Gregory Deleon Guerrero enforces on what’s on the permit and what has been stipulated between DPL and quarry operators.
Santos also noted that Article 11 under Public Benefit is very clear as it states that “with the prior written consent of DPL, CNMI government agencies shall be exempted from paying any charges for quarry materials extracted from the quarry site operated by permittee under a valid agreement.”
The secretary said Camacho has never submitted to DPL any official letter requesting for the same, although, has been acquiring quarry materials from the quarry operators.
Camacho said a lot of roads are broken because of heavy rain and that they cannot repair those now because of the coral issue with DPL.
He said it’s a tradition here that if somebody dies in the family, the family gets together.
The mayor said there’s a lot of inconvenience on the roadway in the residential area because many roads are not paved especially on homesteads.
He said the bottom line here is DPL leased out public property which is the quarry.
Camacho said the quarry is operated by a private entity and he wants to get those corals to repair the roads.
“So why should I pay the quarry? Why should I pay the quarry when I’m just transferring one government property to another government property?” he said.
The mayor said Santos is the custodian of public land, but she is not the owner of the land.
He said Santos must deal with the quarry operators to allow him to get those corals to repair the road.
“But she continues to throw me around. Now I get all this heat from the people. I got pressured, even the delegation [got pressured],” he said.
The mayor said he has been raising this thing to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and to the Legislature, but no action up to now.
He said his concern is they have a lot of dialysis patients that they have to be transported by ambulance, but the emergency vehicles will not respond as fast as they could because of defective roads.
Camacho said he does not want to set a bad precedent to the community of Saipan by not paying the roads with corals.
“I want the public benefit. I’m not building an apartment. I’m not building a hotel. I’m not staging a coral on the property. I’m just taking the corals and fix the road,” the mayor said.
He said he will not continue to hold back this coral issue by not serving the people.
“I was elected by the people, I’m answerable to the people,” Camacho said.
He said he is not going to pay DPL’s billing of $70,000 to $97,000 for the corals.
Camacho said Santos’ staff told him that the quarry operator can only serve the mayor 100 cubic yards in a year, but according to him it’s not enough.
“I cannot wait. I have a big responsibility. I’m elected by the people and I cannot neglect this responsibility,” Camacho said.
He also noted that he just received Tuesday a letter from Santos and that the bottom of the letter was that the secretary asked him to contact her staff if he has any questions.
Camacho said it’s insulting.
“I’m a mayor!” he said.
DPL director Pat Rasa said yesterday that at the end of the day, DPL is the guardian of these public lands so they have to really be very careful how they designate these properties and that they need to collect money for this department to function.
“We can’t be giving things away for free. We need to make revenue,” Rasa said.
Santos said the quarry operators are charging the Saipan Mayor’s Office and not DPL.
Santos said some of the quarry operators indicated during their meeting last week that they’ve never had this problem with coral with the previous mayors.
“Because previous mayors they’re satisfied with the 100 cubic yards,” she said.
The secretary said in a short period of time, Camacho exhausted all those 100 cubic yards of coral from each of these quarry operators.
“So, we’re talking about 600 cubic yards in a short span of time,” she said.
Santos underscored the need to limit to 100 cubic yards of corals from each quarry operator to be given to the municipality as public benefits, as it is not only the municipality that is going to be exempted but even government agencies.
“So, what’s going to happen if the municipality and all these agencies come and request for these raw materials and they’re going to exhaust the operators’ quarry,” she said.
The secretary said once the operators’ exhaust the corals, they will not be able to continue to operate.
She said if they keep providing free quarry materials they have to understand that there is an agreement between DPL and the operators.
“And so every time they give free materials in excess to the 100 cubic yards, they are not able pay with the royalty including the BGRT (Business Gross Revenue Tax),” Santos said.
As to the issue of referring the mayor to contact her staff if he has any questions, Santos said the reason for that is Pat Rasa is the director DPL Planning, which is in charge of the comprehensive land use.
She said all requests for public lands are initiated from the DPL Planning Division since that division has all the information relative to the Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
“Hence, Pat Rasa is the director of the division and her staffs under that division can only provide the information,” Santos added.
