The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that it is now accepting registrations for its 3rd Quarter Professional Development Training: Emotional Intelligence, led by Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions.
The training sessions are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm, at the Island Training Solutions training room on the sixth floor, Suite 604, of the Marianas Business Plaza.
This training will help improve employee retention and morale by using Emotional Intelligence skills. The training will touch-base on a variety of subjects such as:
understanding how your work and actions affect other people including coworkers and customers;
understand how people’s words and actions affect you;
be more empathetic to others;
become a self-motivator and an example to others;
improve your professional and social awareness.
The registration fee is set at $50 for Chamber members and $60 for future Chamber members.
The Chamber is also offering a special discount of $5 per individual when enrolling three or more participants. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up today by visiting the SCC website at www.saipanchamber.com/training-opportunities/. Alternatively, interested participants can contact the Chamber at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org for further assistance.
The SCC strongly encourages businesses across all sectors to take advantage of this professional development training. Investing in staff development is key to retaining existing customers and attracting new ones, ultimately driving business growth and success.
Payments for the training can be made in cash, by check, or with major debit/credit cards. Payment options include in-person payments at the SCC’s office on the second floor, Suite 201-A, of the Marianas Business Plaza. Office hours are from Monday to Friday, 8am to 12pm and 1pm to 5pm. Please note that the SCC’s office is closed on weekends. (PR)
