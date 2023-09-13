Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) questioned Monday the need to adopt that day instead of referring it to the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee first, a resolution that urges Gov. Arnold I. Palacios to reserve funds to provide a retiree bonus or Cost of Living Allowance to be distributed equally to all government retirees and CNMI Fund members receiving an annuity upon resolution of the CNMI’s financial crisis.
“We all know that we always all support the retirees. But this is basically requesting the governor to provide the retiree bonus at a time we’re working on the financial receivables and revenues,” said Manglona during the Senate session.
Floor leader Sen. Corina L. Magofna (D-Saipan) moved for the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 23-10.
Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), who is the author of the resolution, said she does not have an issue referring it to the Fiscal Affairs Committee.
DeLeon Guerrero clarified that the resolution does actually give the governor the opportunity to provide a retiree bonus or COLA.
She said the resolution also specifically talks about receiving an annuity upon resolution of the CNMI’s financial crisis.
Manglona said he just feels like the need to refer the resolution to the Fiscal Affairs Committee and report it out on the next session so that they can all feel comfortable that when they pass such a resolution that they’re giving full confidence to the retirees that there is potentially such funding so that they can give them the bonus.
“I totally agree that they have not gotten bonus for several years already and that something that the government acknowledge each time they entertain our fiscal plans,” Manglona said.
He said does not know if it would hurt to give the resolution to the committee and have them report back.
The resolution was referred to Fiscal Affairs Committee chaired by Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota).
