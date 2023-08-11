Rota’s long-standing Ports manager has resigned, effective next month. She did not cite a reason for her resignation.
In a letter last Monday addressed to Commonwealth Ports Authority executive director Christopher Tenorio, Rota Ports manager Sharlene M. Manglona said she would be stepping down from her role at the Commonwealth Ports Authority.
Her resignation is expected to take effect on Sept. 7.
“This is to inform you that I am submitting my letter of resignation as Rota Ports manager. My effective date will be Sept. 7. I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with CPA family. I’ve learned a lot and will treasure the knowledge that I gained throughout the years. It has been a pleasure to serve under you,” she said.
In a statement from CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, she said Manglona has served as Rota ports manager for years and contributions to CPA cannot be understated.
“Sharlene has been a part of the management team for many years and her contributions to CPA cannot be understated. I want to personally thank her for years of service and dedication to CPA. I wish her all the best and pray for her continued success,” she said.
Aside from Manglona, Tenorio has also tendered his resignation, which will take effect in October.
