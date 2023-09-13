In a powerful show of community support, the Kagman Ayuyu ROTC Battalion along with ROTC battalions from the Marianas High School and Saipan Southern High School participated in the "Light Up the Night" Suicide Prevention March last Sept. 5, 2023.
The event focused on raising awareness for suicide prevention with community members gathered at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan to perform a march.
The march began at sunset and the battalions, wearing distinctive shirts and carrying banners of support, marched alongside others, symbolizing hope for those affected by mental health issues. The event highlighted the importance of community support and awareness for suicide prevention. The event was a great success. (PR)
