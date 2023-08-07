Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has re-appointed Michael S. Sablan and Catherine Marie Attao to the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board of trustees and to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute board of trustees, respectively.
Sablan was re-nominated to serve on the CEDA board to represent Saipan and Northern Islands, while Attao was re-appointed to serve on the NMTI board to represent Saipan/women.
If confirmed by the Senate, Sablan will serve the remaining of a four-year term that will expire on Sept. 25, 2024.
If confirmed by the Senate, Attao will serve a four-year term. Because the terms of the board of trustee are staggered, her term will expire on March 11, 2027.
With respect to Sablan’s re-appointment, Palacios told Senate president Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) and Sablan last July 27 that he and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang are confident that Sablan will be an asset on the CEDA board.
In 2020, then-governor Ralph DLG. Torres appointed Sablan as a CEDA board member and as a member of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers.
Sablan’s term as a CEDA member was supposed to expire on Sept. 25, 2024, but he resigned last Jan. 13 out of courtesy to the new Palacios-Apatang administration. He also resigned that same day as a GCEA member.
Sablan is a former CNMI’s public auditor and is currently vice president of Triple J. Enterprises Inc.
Regarding Attao’s re-appointment, Palacios told DeLeon Guerrero and Attao that he and Apatang are confident in her leadership to carry out the mandates of the board in the administration of the NMTI.
The governor said they are confident that Attao will continue to devote her time and efforts on this important NMTI board.
In December 2019, Torres appointed Attao to serve as a member of the NMTI board. In February 2020, the Senate confirmed Attao’s nomination.
Attao is currently the vice president for Community Relations at TanHoldings Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.