This summer, Soledad “Somei” Maria Tudela Sablan from Saipan joined outstanding high school students from across the nation who took part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the Envision Experience National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine and Healthcare which took place at the University of California Berkeley.
NYLF Medicine and Healthcare is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Sablan is a junior at Saipan International School and is currently the vice president for the Rotary Club of Saipan SIS Interact Club and was the vice president for the SIS Student Council (STUCO) during her sophomore year for school year 2022-2023.
She is a two-time member of the NMI’s National Speech and Debate Team and recently participated in the 2023 National Speech and Debate Tournament that was held in Mesa, Arizona. She has competed in storytelling, prose, and duo interpretation alongside her duo partner and brother Jesse Sablan. She also competed nationally during her middle school years with the National Junior Speech and Debate Team.
Sablan graduated salutatorian for the Saipan Community School class of 2021 and is currently a member of the National Honor Society and formerly the National Junior Honor Society. She is passionate about music and spends most of her leisure time songwriting and composing music. She has taught ukulele lessons at the SIS Summer Ukulele Program, which her siblings co-founded.
“I want to thank Ms. Church for recommending me to Envision. This experience has opened my eyes and has given me a new perspective. I was able to meet inspirational guest speakers and mentors who taught me alot about medicine and healthcare. I also made friends with many wonderful people who helped make the whole experience enjoyable. Berkley was also a beautiful campus and made me feel at home,” said Sablan.
Envision students admitted into the program were first nominated by either a teacher or mentor due to merit, academic promise, and leadership potential.
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways. (PR)
