The Saipan Awaodori Team made up of Jeafanie Tibong, Marcela Heben, Coddie Forbes, Cassidy Wabol, Eljon Tibong, and Leon Wabol performed at the U.S Embassy in Tokyo, Japan last Monday, Aug. 21.
Misaka Kamata, the traditional Japanese musical and dance troupe’s founder, said they were invited by the U.S. Embassy to perform at their Summer Festival.
“This was a great opportunity for the team to be recognized and the team was awarded with a certificate of gratitude for their performance,” she told Saipan Tribune.
Kamata, who owns Kinpachi Japanese Restaurant in Garapan, said the invitation to perform at the U.S. Embassy was a great honor.
“I’m happy that not only the Japanese people in Japan recognize the team coming from a small island like Saipan but also the U.S. Embassy. It is also a good learning experience for the kids as they were able to tour the embassy and they are very happy with the certificate of gratitude that they received,” she added.
Prior to their performance in the U.S. Embassy, the Saipan Awaodori Team performed at the Higashi Rinkan Summer Festival last Aug. 5 and 6.
Kamata said their final act this year in Japan was the Koenji Awaodori Festival over the weekend. The Koenji Awaodori Festival is the second largest Awaodori Festival in Japan. The largest is the Tokushima Awaodori Festival. The team will also visit the Marianas Visitors Authority office in Tokyo before leaving for Saipan.
Kamata said as they wind down from their Japan trip, the Saipan Awaodori Team is already looking forward to next year.
“The kids said they enjoyed their monthlong stay in Japan as they were able to meet and make new friends,” she said.
