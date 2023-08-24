Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) said Monday that he voted not to reject the Senate amendments to a House concurrent resolution for the fiscal year 2024 budget because it attempts to address the lack of authority to recognize the administration’s $9.1 million projected resources.
San Nicolas said he agrees with the Senate amendments and the rationale behind those amendments.
At the end of the day, the total amount of resources is the same, said San Nicolas, who, along with Reps. Roy Christopher A. Ada (R-Saipan) and Thomas John D. Manglona (R-Saipan) voted against rejecting the Senate’s version of the concurrent resolution during Friday’s session. Sixteen House members voted “yes” to reject the Senate version.
“In spite of the disagreements we may have as a body, and between the two houses, I stand ready to work with my colleagues to produce [a fiscal year 2024] budget that is fair and reflects the true needs and priorities of the entire CNMI government,” he said.
The Senate’s version amended the House concurrent resolution by reducing the total projected revenues for fiscal year 2024 by $9.1 million.
According to the Senate’s amendment, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ total projected resources in the amount of $172.5 million include approximately $9.1 million from a proposal to increase the Business Gross Revenue Tax, which has not been enacted by the Legislature.
Accordingly, the Senate states that the total projected revenues must be reduced by $9.1 million until such time the BGRT increases become law and are collectible.
The Senate amendments also reduced the total earmarks from $57,157,357 to $48,008,048, bringing the total amount of resources available for appropriation to $115,407,265, which is the same amount under the House’s version.
Last Aug. 10, it was only San Nicolas among House members who voted against passing the House’s fiscal year 2024 budget legislation, Bill 23-66, because he believes that the bill did not fund the 108 full time employees needed by the Tinian Mayor’s Office.
