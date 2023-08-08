The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is reminding all students to seize the opportunity and apply for the SCC Educational Scholarship program for the fall 2023 semester.
This year, the SCC offers two scholarship categories: the Chamber Education Award and the Pellegrino Vocational Trade Award. These awards are specially designed to support students attending Northern Marianas College and Northern Marianas Technical Institute, including the Cultural Maritime Training program with 500 Sails.
Education is vital for our community’s future, and SCC is fully committed to making it happen. The scholarships were funded through the successful 14th Annual Golf Tournament, showing our strong dedication to supporting deserving students’ education.
Applications for the SCC Educational Scholarships are available at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce office and on our website at www.saipanchamber.com/scholarship-program/. The deadline is on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 12pm. Please note applications received after 12:01pm will not be entertained. Don’t miss this chance to apply! Ensure your applications, along with the required documents, are submitted to scholarship@saipanchamber.org or at our office located in the Marianas Business Plaza, Suite 201-A, second floor.
For more information or any inquiries about the SCC Educational Scholarship, contact us via email at scholarship@saipanchamber.org or call (670) 234-7150. Our dedicated team is ready to assist you with any questions you may have. (SCC)
