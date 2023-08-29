The Saipan Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly general membership meeting on Wednesday, Sept, 6, 2023, at the Queens Hall of the Kensington Hotel Saipan, from 11:30am. to 1:30pm. This event will provide valuable insights through guest speakers and updates on important community projects.
During the meeting, Chamber committees will provide updates on their activities and progress, highlighting contributions the Chamber conducts for the benefit of the business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to stay informed about the Chamber's ongoing projects and engage with committee representatives to learn more about their respective focuses.
In addition to the Chamber committee updates, Susan Satur, executive director of the Center of Living Independently, will talk about CLI's programs, services, and the challenges faced by the disability community.
Department of Public Works Secretary Ray Yumul will also provide updates on the current Beach Road Improvement Project, which holds significance for the local community.
Mariano Iglecias, senior civil engineer from the Office of Planning & Development, will discuss the progress of the Garapan Revitalization Project, aiming to enhance the heart of the community.
The registration fee for Chamber members is $25, while future Chamber members are welcome to attend for a fee of $35. This fee covers attendance, networking opportunities, access to presentations, and a delicious lunch.
For more information and to RSVP for the September general membership meeting, visit the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.com or contact the Chamber directly at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org. (PR)
