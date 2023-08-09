The Senate confirmed Friday the appointment of former governor Juan N. Babauta to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s board of trustees, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.
The Senate also confirmed during a regular session the appointment of Rebecca Agnes C. White to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors, Michele Olopai Joab to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission board, and Mariah Barcinas to the CHCC board of trustees.
All five senators present at the session voted “yes” to the adoption of the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee’s report that recommended the confirmation of Babauta’s nomination.
Sens. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan), Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), and Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian) were absent, but excused from the session.
Juan Babauta will serve the remaining of a six-year term that will expire on June 22, 2029.
At a recent confirmation hearing, Babauta said he would like to see a financially robust CHCC so that the hospital and the health centers on Tinian and Rota can deliver better health care services for the people of the CNMI.
Babauta used to serve as CHCC chief executive officer. He served as the sixth elected governor of the CNMI for one term, from 2002 to 2006.
As for White’s nomination, all five senators present voted “yes” to the adoption of the EAGI Committee report.
White will serve a four-year term. She is the office manager for the law offices of her father, Michael A. White.
As for Joab’s nomination to CSC, all five senators voted “yes” to the adoption of the committee’s report. Joab will serve the remainder of a six-year term that will expire on Jan. 9, 2027. She will represent Saipan, the Northern Islands, and the Carolinian community.
Joab used to work for the CNMI’s Department of Labor Workforce Investment Agency many years ago and her background is in human resources.
With respect to Barcinas’ nomination to the CHCC board representing Rota, four senators voted “yes” to the adoption of the committee’s report, while Sen. Paul Manglona abstained from voting.
Barcinas will serve the remaining of a six-year term that will expire on June 22, 2027. She works on Saipan at the Division of Youth Services.
Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) presided over the session.
