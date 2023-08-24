The Senate and House of Representatives conferees will hold a joint conference committee meeting today, Thursday, regarding the Senate’s amendment to the House concurrent resolution for the government’s budget for operations in fiscal year 2024.
Senate conference committee chair Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota) and House conference committee chair Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) set the joint meeting at 11am in the House chamber.
Last Friday, the House rejected the Senate’s amendments to the House concurrent resolution that reduced the administration’s anticipated revenue in fiscal year 2024 from $172.5 million to $163 million.
The House had already passed a budget bill for fiscal year 2024. The Senate has yet to finish the draft of their version of the budget bill.
Meanwhile, Senate president Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has scheduled a special session for today, Thursday, at 11am.
Part of the agenda is about the confirmation for Vina Claire Saures Ayuyu and Antonio B. Cabrera.
Ayuyu was appointed to serve as a member of the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. board of directors representing Saipan, Northern Islands, and the Carolinian community.
Cabrera was nominated to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Ports Authority board of directors representing Saipan and Northern Islands. (Ferdie de la Torre)
