The Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee went over yesterday all the amendments they made from the House of Representatives’ version of the proposed budget for government’s operations for fiscal year 2024.
Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), who chairs the Fiscal Affairs Committee, stated at the start of the meeting that the committee began deliberating on the budget bill and have worked on for the most part on the provisions within the budget.
“And that’s what we are going to tackle today,” said Manglona, adding that if they have time that day, they will begin discussions on the allocation of the $114.2 million, which is the net available resources for government activities.
Last week, the Senate and House conference committee adopted a concurrent resolution that sets the ceiling of the CNMI government’s projected resources for fiscal year 2024 at $163.4 million, which is $9.1 million lower than Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ proposed budget. The resolution is set to be approved by the full House and Senate.
Manglona said the bicameral conference committee approved the overall identified budgetary resources at $163,415,313.
Manglona said they suspended all earmarks, except Marianas Visitors Authority’s Hotel Occupancy Tax, which they left that $4,584,654.
He said they kept the debt services—the bond payments at $3,617,000 and $3,265,375, the Settlement Fund at $34 million, pension obligation at $2,886,600, and the Marianas Public Land Trust 2019 loan at $822,753.
Manglona said that leaves net available resources for appropriation for government activities at $114,238,931.
The House had already passed their version of the budget bill.
