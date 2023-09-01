Kickstarting the month of September with the annual celebration of the indigenous people of the CNMI and their rich cultural heritage, Gov. Arnold I Palacios designated September as the Chamorro-Carolinian Cultural Heritage Month during a proclamation signing yesterday at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan.
Members of the Indigenous Affairs Office, the Commonwealth Council for the Arts and Culture, the Refaluwasch Advisory Council, the Office of the Governor, the Women’s Affairs Office, and dozens of community members joined Palacios for the signing.
Joshua Villagomez, Sohayla Deleon Guerrero, and Agatha Ketebengang handled the reading of the proclamation. The document highlighted the importance of keeping the local culture, customs, and traditions alive, and encouraged the community to continue to promote and encourage the promotion of the island’s rich heritage.
“Our way of life is valued through language, culture, customs, and traditions that we continue to embrace today…” reads part of the proclamation, which noted how Chamorro and Carolinian Heritage Month provides more opportunities for the Chamorro and Carolinian people in the CNMI an occasion to showcase their unique cultures.
“As Chamorros and Carolinians, we need to continue to educate and inspire our younger generation on the importance of our ways of living. We shall further promote and showcase them so it may continue to flourish,” it said. The proclamation also noted the labors of those who have kept and advocated the preservation of culture.
In his welcoming remarks, Carolinian Affairs Office Executive Assistant, Felix Nogis spoke in the vernacular, thanking all those assembled for coming.
“Throughout the month of September, we will have different kinds of activities here at the Utt…,” he said, noting that there will also be schools that will be allowing some children to participate in the activities that will be held in the Utt during the week so that they may learn weaving, arts and storytelling—with the storytelling being in Carolinian and Chamorro, “so that the children will be able to know the story of our land….”
In his remarks, Palacios said, “I know sometimes we take things for granted and forget the valuable aspects of who we are.” He encouraged sustaining the advocacy, preservation, and participation in culture “not just for ourselves, but also for our children.” He thanked the organizations gathered for their advocacy of the local culture, and noted that they were working collaboratively to have bilingual programs in schools, continuing to teach the next generations customs and the nuances of the CNMI as a community and as a people. He also encouraged the community to participate in upcoming events celebrating the CNMI’s culture.
The celebration kicks off with a Mass at the Kristo Rai Church tomorrow, Sept. 2, at 5pm.
Other activities lined up for the month are:
- Sabalu Market on Sept. 2, 16, and 30.
- Rota outreach from Thursday to Saturday, Sept 7 to 9.
- Cultural clinics on Saturdays, Sept. 9, 16, and 23 from 10am to 11am at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan.
- Cultural outreach at different schools and agencies each Tuesday and Thursday: Sept. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, and 28.
- 37th Memorial Commemoration, 2pm on Sept. 23 at the 13 Fishermen’s Memorial.
- Another 37th Memorial Commemoration also at 2pm, Sept. 24, at the 13 Fishermen’s Monument.
- Songs and chants of the islands events on Sunday, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, from 5pm to 9pm at the Carolinian Utt.
The week will close off with a grand finale celebration on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 5pm to 9pm at the Carolinian Utt.
To further promote the local culture, everyone is encouraged display the island heritage by wearing traditional attire and adornment throughout the month.
Government and business sectors, especially schools, hotels and restaurants, are encouraged and invited to facilitate cultural exhibits and performances.
