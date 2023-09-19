The Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance announced that the deadline to apply and submit supporting documents is on Sept. 30, 2023.
New applicants must create an account before proceeding with the application online at www.saipanshefa.com
They should also make sure to have all supporting documents ready to be uploaded.
For more information, call 670-233-5995 or email us at saipanshefa@gmail.com. (PR)
